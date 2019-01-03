After Carrie Underwood had a "freak accident" that left her with a broken wrist and around 40 stitches at her Tennessee home in 2017, she is now selling the house.

Located in Brentwood, Tenn., in a guard-gated golf course about 20 miles south of downtown Nashville, the home is listed for $1.45 million.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Variety reports it has four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms. The outlet reports she bought the home in 2007 just before beginning her relationship with now-husband Mike Fisher, a Canadian hockey player.

After Underwood’s fall in late 2017, the couple moved to nearby Franklin.

See the listing here.