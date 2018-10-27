ST. LOUIS COUNTY — National Drug Take Back Day will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in St. Louis County .

On Saturday, law enforcement agencies across St. Louis County will host medication disposal sites for the public to safely dispose unused, expired or unwanted medications, according to a press release.

Here is a full list of disposal sites:

Central County Precinct 1333 Ashby Rd, St. Louis, MO 63132

Fenton Precinct (In Municipal Building) 625 New Smizer Mill Rd, Fenton, Mo 63026

Grantwood Village City Hall 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO 63123

Green Park City Hall 11100 Mueller Rd, St. Louis, MO 63123

Hanley Hills Substation 7713 Utica Dr. St. Louis, MO 63133

Jennings Precinct 5445 Jennings Station Rd, Jennings, MO 63136

Marlborough City Hall 7826 Wimbledon Dr. St. Louis, MO 63119

North County Recreational Complex 2577 Redman Rd, St. Louis, MO 63136

South County Precinct 324 Sappington Barracks Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125

Twin Oaks City Hall 1393 Big Bend Rd, Ballwin, MO 63021

West County Precinct 232 Vance Rd, Valley Park, MO 63088

Winchester City Hall 109 Lindy Blvd, Ballwin, MO 63021

For information on year-round medication disposal sites, click here.

