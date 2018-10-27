ST. LOUIS COUNTY — National Drug Take Back Day will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in St. Louis County .
On Saturday, law enforcement agencies across St. Louis County will host medication disposal sites for the public to safely dispose unused, expired or unwanted medications, according to a press release.
Here is a full list of disposal sites:
- Central County Precinct 1333 Ashby Rd, St. Louis, MO 63132
- Fenton Precinct (In Municipal Building) 625 New Smizer Mill Rd, Fenton, Mo 63026
- Grantwood Village City Hall 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO 63123
- Green Park City Hall 11100 Mueller Rd, St. Louis, MO 63123
- Hanley Hills Substation 7713 Utica Dr. St. Louis, MO 63133
- Jennings Precinct 5445 Jennings Station Rd, Jennings, MO 63136
- Marlborough City Hall 7826 Wimbledon Dr. St. Louis, MO 63119
- North County Recreational Complex 2577 Redman Rd, St. Louis, MO 63136
- South County Precinct 324 Sappington Barracks Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125
- Twin Oaks City Hall 1393 Big Bend Rd, Ballwin, MO 63021
- West County Precinct 232 Vance Rd, Valley Park, MO 63088
- Winchester City Hall 109 Lindy Blvd, Ballwin, MO 63021
For information on year-round medication disposal sites, click here.
