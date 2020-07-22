Hawley's bill banning TikTok from government devices clears hurdle

WASHINGTON — A bill banning the app TikTok from government devices made it out of committee Wednesday and will now move to the Senate floor.
Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) introduced the legislation in March.
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee unanimously approved the bill. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado) introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives, which representatives voted in favor of as amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, according to a press release.
"As many federal agencies have already recognized, @tiktok_us is a major security risk and has no place on government devices," Hawley's press office wrote on Twitter.