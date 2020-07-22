x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

national

Hawley's bill banning TikTok from government devices clears hurdle

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee unanimously approved the bill Wednesday
Credit: WQAD

WASHINGTON — A bill banning the app TikTok from government devices made it out of committee Wednesday and will now move to the Senate floor.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) introduced the legislation in March. 

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee unanimously approved the bill. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado) introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives, which representatives voted in favor of as amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, according to a press release.

"As many federal agencies have already recognized, @tiktok_us is a major security risk and has no place on government devices," Hawley's press office wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: US considering banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps, Pompeo says

More national headlines