Tuesday marks 28 years since Iowa news anchor and MN native Jodi Huisentruit disappeared

Members of the nonprofit FindJodi.com will join community members in gathering outside KIMT-TV, the news station where Jodi was the morning news anchor.

Example video title will go here for this video

MASON CITY, Iowa — Tuesday morning marks 28 years since Long Prairie, Minnesota native and KIMT-TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared while heading to work. After nearly three decades, family and friends still have few answers as to what led to her disappearance.

Despite ongoing efforts by police and others searching for answers, no suspects have been publicly named.

At 10:30 a.m. today the larger community is invited to join members of the nonprofit FindJodi.com team outside her former news station in Mason City, Iowa to honor and remember Jodi.

"We hope the event will bring some light to who Jodi was in life, and what she meant to those who knew her best," said organizers of the event in a released statement. "And we also hope the sad anniversary will motivate someone to come forward with information about what happened to Jodi so her loved ones don't mark another year with no answers."

One of those at the gathering will be retired WCCO crime reporter Caroline Lowe, who for decades has lent her expertise, energy and dogged commitment to the quest to find Jodi.

"I am being interviewed (about the case)by some reporters who were not even born when Jodi was abducted, underscoring how long Jodi’s been missing," Lowe reflected in an email to KARE 11. "We hope the next event to honor Jodi will be because she is home and it will be in Long Prairie, MN."

"It's time to bring Jodi home," she concluded, also noting that this anniversary means Huisentruit has been missing for longer than she was alive.

Last year at a similar remembrance Mason City Police investigator Terrance Prochaska, the lead on Huisentruit's case, said the case is very much alive.

"You have to understand, as we are playing a small game with whoever did this, the more information we tell, the more information that person could be receiving to try to hide even further," said Prochaska at the June 27, 2022 event. He added that MCPD hopes to use evolving technology to find an answer.

It was the morning of June 27, 1995 when Jodi was running late to anchor the morning news at KIMT-TV, just a mile away from her apartment. Her producer Amy Kuns called to check on her, and Jodi said she'd be right in.

Huisentruit never showed up, and police found signs of a struggle in her apartment parking lot including drag marks on the pavement, a bent car key, and items from her bag strewn all over.

She was just 27 years old.

Those who may know something are urged to contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636.

Related Articles Last person to talk to Jodi Huisentruit gives rare interview ahead of anniversary

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: