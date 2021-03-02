Federal judge orders jail to provide organic food to 'QAnon Shaman'

Earlier on Wednesday, St. Louis lawyer Al Watkins filed for Chansley's emergency release from prison due to health issues and lack of organic food

ST. LOUIS — A Capitol rioter will be able to eat organic food in jail after all.

On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled jail officials must provide organic food to Jacob Chansley.

Chansley, also known as "QAnon Shahman," was charged in federal court in January with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Watkins has previously claimed that Chansley had no part in the violence.

Prosecutors say Chansley climbed up to the platform where Pence had been presiding moments earlier and wrote a threatening note.

It read: "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming."

According to the motion, Chansley is a “long-standing” follower of Shamanism, which is a faith that is recognized by the U.S. government.

Based on his religious beliefs, consuming non-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, would act as an “object intrusion” onto his body and “cause serious illness if he were to eat it.”

It also said he lost 20 pounds during one week from not having access to organic food.

According to the motion, when Chansley was in custody in Phoenix, he made it known to the government that he needed to have organic food. At his detention hearing in Phoenix, the judge directed the provision of organic food for him.

After that, he remained in COVID-19 isolation until he passed a COVID-19 test. He was then transferred to a facility in Washington that would not recognize the “Court directed protocols” in relation to the provision of organic food, the filing states.