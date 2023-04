Live Updates: Victims, suspect identified in Louisville bank shooting

The mass shooting took place at the Old National Bank.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said there were "multiple casualties" after responding to a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

Police said five people are dead, including the shooter. Nine people are injured. Two of the injured are police officers.

One of the officers is in critical condition and undergoing surgery at this time. The other is expected to survive.

UofL Health said at least three of the injured patients have been discharged.

Here are the latest updates:

3:00 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as Connor Sturgeon, 23, who was employed at the Old National Bank. He used a rifle to commit the mass shooting, according to LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

Police said the suspect was live-streaming the shooting on social media.

She identified the victims as Tommy Elliott, 63; James Tutt, 64; Joshua Barrick, 40; and Juliana Farmer, 57 -- all were employees at the bank.

Of the nine injured, three victims remain in critical condition, including 26-year-old LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt who was struck in the head by a bullet.

Villaroel said he had just graduated from the police academy on March 31. She said he has come out of brain surgery but remains in critical condition.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said Elliott was a good friend of his and Governor Andy Beshear's.

"This was an evil act of targeted violence," Greenberg said. "To add to that tragedy a few blocks away, shortly after this happened, another man lost his life and a woman was shot in a completely different act of targeted violence."

This home is a listed address for Connor Sturgeon, who was just identified by LMPD as the shooter from this morning. LMPD SWAT officers have now left the scene but it appears a forensics team is here.

1:56 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police and the ATF are currently investigating a home in the Camp Taylor neighborhood.

An ATF spokesperson said it is in connection to the mass shooting at the Old National Bank.

LMPD and ATF are working in the 1500 blk. of Taylor Avenue off of Poplar Level Road. An ATF spokesperson told us this is in relation to the mass shooting at Old National Bank.

11 a.m.

LMPD Deputy Chief Col. Paul Humphrey said officers responded within minutes and began exchanging gunfire with the shooter once they entered the building.

Humphrey said it's unclear if the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot or if they died during the exchange with police.

It appears the suspect was a previous or current employee, according to LMPD.

As of 10 a.m., police have reported there is "no active danger." LMPD is asking residents to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street as police continue their investigation.

"Pray with us for those who are currently at UofL Hospital, injured, fighting for their lives as a result of another act of gun violence," Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

A witness who was inside the building told WHAS11 they saw a man with a "long assault rifle" fire multiple shots inside the bank on the first floor, near the conference room area.

"He just started firing," he said. "I didn't see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood's on me."

Another witness, who works in an office building facing the bank, said the shooter and law enforcement officers got into a "shootout." They said civilians were being carried out.

Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting.



Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives.



When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear expressed his sympathies with the families of those impacted.

During a press conference in Louisville, Beshear said he was personal friends with two of the victims who died and one of those injured.

"This is awful," he said. "My [Attorney General] campaign was out of that building. I know virtually everyone in it. That was my bank."

Both Greenberg and Beshear thanked law enforcement for their quick response.

"I want to thank them, and all of our other law enforcement officers, for responding and doing their best to try and save some of my friends and many others," Beshear said.

"Without a doubt, their actions saved lives," Greenberg said.

In response to the tragic shooting this morning at our Preston Pointe location in downtown Louisville, members of the...

Greenberg said a family assistance center for anyone impacted by the mass shooting has been set up at the Kentucky International Convention Center at the 3rd and Market Street entrance.

FBI Louisville and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive are also on the scene assisting Metro Police.

