Maui wildfires: How to help those impacted

Three separate wildfires have been burning on Maui, including one that destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina. Here are organizations you can donate to help.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed at least six people and forced thousands to evacuate, officials said.

Three separate wildfires have been burning on the island, including one that destroyed much of the historic tourist town of Lahaina, sending some residents fleeing into the ocean to escape the smoke and flames.

Search and rescue operations are underway as officials say some people are unaccounted for. Officials fear hundreds of homes and businesses may have been destroyed.

A red flag warning for fire risk had been issued for much of Hawaii when the wildfires broke out, but an exact cause for each of fires is still unknown. The fires burned with alarming speed and ferocity, fanned in part by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm, passing to the south of the island chain at a safe distance of 500 miles.

Here are organizations that are providing help to those in need. This list may be updated as more ways to help become available.

Maui Strong Fund

The Hawai'i Community Foundation has created the Maui Strong Fund to support affected communities by providing resources for response and recovery.

Hawaii Salvation Army

The Salvation Army's Hawaii and Pacific Islands Division is helping feed those who have evacuated and are staying at shelters around the island.

Jewish Federation of Greater Portland

The organization based in Portland has started a fund to help provide shelter, support and financial assistance to those impacted. 100% of the donation will go to relief efforts, the federation said.

