DEFIANCE, Ohio — The body of a young local man who was killed in action was brought home to the United States Wednesday morning, according to the 82nd Airborne Division.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Tuesday the deaths of he and another soldier who were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan.

One of them was Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, 20, of Styrker, Ohio and the other was Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance, 24, of Chicago, according to the U.S. government.

Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade says the city of Bryan's flag will be lowering their flags to half-staff from noon until sunset on Wednesday to honor the memory of Kreischer.

The city asks residents and businesses to lower their flags as well.

The Afghan military says this is an insider attack and the two were shot by an Afghan soldier. The attacker is wounded and in custody.

The Afghan military issued a statement condemning the attacks, while the Taliban is praising the attacker.

According to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, Kreischer went to Bryan High School and served the Army as an airborne infantry member and a paratrooper.

Kreischer was stationed in Fort Bragg, NC and was deployed in Afghanistan for less than a month.

His awards and decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Basic Parachutist Badge, according to the 82nd Airborne Division.

The Defiance County Sheriff's Office created this memorial post on Facebook after learning the news:

"Sheriff Douglas Engel and staff would like to take a moment to honor the life and sacrifice of Brandon Kreischer of Bryan, Ohio. Brandon, while serving his country in the United States Army was killed in action," the sheriff's post reads. "To his family, our prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time."

The Pioneer Police Department also shared a post honoring Kreischer with this photo, saying:

HONORING THEIR SACRIFICE:

While normally reserved to honor our fellow LEOs who make the ultimate sacrifice, I have ordered all officers to don mourning bands out of respect and in honor of PFC Brandon Kreischer and SPC Michael Isaiah Nance until their internment.

While this tragic incident isn't about me in anyway, with 16 years of service in the Army personally and my son who is currently stationed in Afghanistan, this hits close to home and my heart is breaking for both families.

It's terrible times such as this that we're reminded that freedom isn't free.

Please keep both families in your thoughts and prayers.

God Speed Young Men... Hoorah...

Chief Tim

Pioneer Police Dept.

Kreischer is survived by his wife of Fayetteville, NC.

He's being remembered by his fitness family too, with a post from Iron Faith in Defiance.

"He was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. We thought of Brandon as our own son," the post reads.

"He was very inspirational. He was upbeat he was such a go-getter, he loved working out," Annette Bowers, co-owner of the gym, said.

"He mad an impact on us and we want people to know what he meant to us and the gym," added Allan Street, who co-owns the gym with Bowers.

Brandon did the majority of his training for the military at Iron Faith. When gym members learned of his death, they were shocked.

Blair Caldwell

The owners said he was deployed less than a month ago.

"Right away, I got teary-eyed, I had a pit in my stomach and I felt nauseous and I said, 'Oh, my gosh! What happened?" Bowers said.

The DOD said they are investigating the incident that claimed both Kreischer's and Nance's lives, but has yet to release details.

Meanwhile, many are flooding social media for the young soldier and finding different ways of honoring him.

"It hit me hard, I mean, instantly because he was just such a great kid, you know?" Street said.

While Kreischer isn't able to workout alongside his gym family anymore at Iron Faith, his name was written on the walls. They also plan to forever memorialize him with a plaque, dedicate a strongman competition in his name and begin a monetary collection for his wife and family. Just a small token to show their appreciation for his service and sacrifice.

This makes 14 U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan in 2019. More than 14,000 troops are currently deployed there.