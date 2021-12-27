Biden signs National Defense Authorization Act into law

The more than $700 billion defense bill includes a pay raise for service members and money for shipbuilding.

President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law on Monday.

At a cost of $770 billion, the NDAA includes a pay raise for service members and money for shipbuilding. It also reforms how the military prosecutes crimes like sexual assault and gives discharge protections to service members who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) celebrated Monday's signing.

"I was proud to successfully push for the inclusion of many Virginia priorities in the bill," he said in a statement.

Kaine also said, "This important legislation will improve climate resiliency at the numerous Virginia military facilities at risk of flooding and protect vital ecosystems like the Chesapeake Bay."

However, Congress still needs to pass a bill to fund the government in order to authorize any spending within the NDAA.