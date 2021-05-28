What do coins left on gravestones mean?

Each piece of change represents a different way someone is trying to communicate with the loved ones of those who’ve served

ST. LOUIS — Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor and remember the brave men and women who died while serving in the military. For many Americans, that will mean visiting a cemetery to pay respects and say thank you.

In addition to flags and flowers, many people bring another item to show they care: their loose change.

You’ve probably seen coins placed on top of headstones and gravesites. Each piece of change represents a different way someone is trying to communicate with the loved ones of those who’ve served, to let them know others have been by to pay their respects.

The Greater St. Louis Area Council of Boy Scouts shared a simple breakdown of what each coin means.

Penny: Means someone visited the gravesite

Means someone visited the gravesite Nickel: Indicates the person visiting the gravesite trained with the deceased veteran at boot camp

Indicates the person visiting the gravesite trained with the deceased veteran at boot camp Dime: Indicates the person visiting the gravesite served in some capacity with the deceased

Indicates the person visiting the gravesite served in some capacity with the deceased Quarter: Indicates the person was with the deceased when he or she died

The money doesn’t stay on the headstones forever. The St. Louis area Boy Scouts reported the loose change is collected and used to pay for cemetery upkeep and burial costs for other veterans.