Pilot killed when F-16 crashes at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — The pilot of a F-16 jet on a training mission at Shaw Air Force Base Tuesday night has died in the crash, according to officials.
Around 3:30 a.m., Shaw Air Force Base officials announced on its Facebook page that the pilot was pronounced dead.
Officials with Shaw Air Force Base say an F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw crashed on base around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At the time of the accident, officials say the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, officials say.
As of 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Shaw AFB emergency responders were still on scene.
Officials said they would not identify the pilot for at least 24 hours after notifying the next of kin.
