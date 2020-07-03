AUGUSTA, Mo. — For the last 10 years, one organization in Augusta, Missouri, has been helping nearly 1,000 Marines from across the country get a new lease on life.

Just a couple miles outside of Defiance, Missouri, sits a cabin full of Marines defying the odds.

"Took me a couple years of partying and just trying to drink my pain away, but it didn't work," said participant Romero Garcia. "So, it was time to try something different."

For Romero Garcia, that something was signing up for the all-expense paid FOCUS Marines Foundation program.

"Physical injuries are the easiest thing. It's the other injuries, it's those scars that lie beneath the surface," said volunteer Nick Papaditch.

No matter the injury, FOCUS Marines Foundation provides Marines the tools they need to succeed in civilian life.

"In 2013, my M-Rap was hit with an IED. It was a mine roller that took the brunt of the force, so really no physical injuries just a little bit of TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury)," said participant Nick Hines.

"From the guidance I got, I'd like to start my own company. I've got a few different ideas within my industry and hopefully I'll be a business owner," added Hines.

Brandon Merano

More than 100 volunteers run the one week camp, cooking the Marines free meals and giving them back the bond many of them lost after leaving the military.

We asked if he had one word to describe the men and women in there, what would it be?

"Courageous," answered Papaditch.

An act of courage, benefiting some of the bravest men and women to walk among us.

"I think I could sum it up in one word: gift. This whole experience has just been a gift," said Garcia.

A gift thousands of Marines can hopefully receive for years to come and continue to defy the odds.

If you'd like to learn more about how to volunteer or donate to FOCUS Marine Foundation click here.

