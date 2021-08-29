Franklin County fundraiser for fallen and wounded marines and their families

The Semper Fi Society hosted a gold tournament and auction to raise money for fallen and wounded heroes

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Retired Lieutenant General John Toolan asked for a moment of silence Sunday for the 13 fallen service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan.

"I want to recognize those marines and sailors that we lost this past week. Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz from Wentzville," Toolan said.

Toolan and Sergeant Marshall Kennedy were the guests of honor at the 17th annual Semper Fi Society James T. Conway Golf Classic.

Kennedy was wounded in Afghanistan in 2011.

"You're angry, you're upset, you're hurting. You know that feeling. You know exactly what it's like to lose somebody and then, of course, being a father, being a parent you know that their parents or their spouse is hurting," Kennedy said.

Veterans Brian Kaveney and Michael Fitts were part of the joint effort to organize the auction, which included autographed baseballs from Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith.

"These funds go to helping those servicemen and women who are injured who have to live with those injuries long-term and then their families," Fitts said.

"Amazingly, in addition to the wounded and the KIAs was the Afghan families and interpreters who were left there. So, this fund has actually expanded their mission to include helping some of those folks particularly if they make their way to the states and even St. Louis," Kaveney said.

Fitts predicted they raised about $200,000 for the America's Fund to help wounded Marines and their families, hoping to do what they can to honor the heroes who sacrificed for our freedom.

"It breaks my heart, but I also know that they were out there for the purpose, doing their job and how we can recognize them is continue the mission and finish doing the job," Fitts said.

For more information on donating to the Semper Fi Society and America's Fund cause visit their website.