Search and rescue efforts underway for possible Sailor overboard

The ship initiated search and rescue procedures after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water on Thursday.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is conducting search and rescue efforts in support of a possible Sailor overboard off the coast of Southern California, Dec. 10.

The ship initiated search and rescue procedures after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water. Three search and rescue helicopters and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat were launched in response, and one Sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster.