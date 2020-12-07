Watch live: USS Bonhomme Richard on fire at Naval Base San Diego

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews are responding to a fire onboard a Navy ship at Naval Base San Diego which started Sunday morning, according to authorities. The fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) was reported at 8:51 a.m. at the base located on 32nd Street, according to the Navy.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is assisting in battling the fire and is in a unified command with Federal Fire

The extent of the fire was unknown as of mid-morning but smoked could be seen from a distance.

Just before 11 a.m., SDFD reported an explosion on the ship resulting in at least one injury.

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020