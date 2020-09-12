Missouri attorney general joins lawsuit against Facebook alleging illegal monopoly

"We are filing this suit on behalf of the millions of consumers and small businesses who have been harmed by Facebook’s predatory behavior,” Schmitt said

MISSOURI, USA — Missouri's top legal official has joined 48 other attorneys general in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against social media giant, Facebook.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and other attorneys general around the country are alleging that Facebook illegally stifles competition to protect its monopoly power.

The lawsuit alleges that over the last decade Facebook illegally acquired competitors "in a predatory manner and cut services to smaller threats."

"We are filing this suit on behalf of the millions of consumers and small businesses who have been harmed by Facebook’s predatory behavior,” Schmitt said in a statement. “We allege that Facebook has stifled competition to protect its monopoly power, reduced choices for consumers, shut down innovation and weakened privacy protections for millions of Americans.”

You can read the entire filing by clicking here.

Schmitt's office said this lawsuit is separate, but in coordination with the Federal Trade Commission's complaint also filed Wednesday against Facebook in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Facebook is the largest social network in the world with 2.7 billion users.