Sam's Club announced on Monday that they are launching Hero Hours to aid first responders and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting April 19, Hero Hours are every Sunday from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

During these hours, healthcare workers and first responders are provided masks and will be practicing social distancing, according to a Facebook post.

