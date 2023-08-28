Faculty member killed, suspect arrested in UNC-Chapel Hill shooting investigation. Here's what we know.

A shooting on the campus of UNC left a faculty member dead in Chapel Hill.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UPDATE: A UNC faculty member was killed in a shooting on campus, university police confirmed.

A person who is considered armed and dangerous grabbed national attention on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday, prompting a school-wide, lockdown.

What happened?

A report of shots fired on campus came in right after 1 p.m., according to the university.

Where did it happen?

Officials said it happened at Caudill Laboratories on the University of North Carolina campus.

Who is the suspect?

UNC police said the suspect below was taken into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m. Authorities said a car was identified in connection to the suspect as well. UNC police said they are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time.

Are there any injuries?

UNC police confirmed a faculty member is dead.

Who is the victim?

UNC police said they are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

What kind of weapon was used?

Officials said they are still looking for a firearm connected to the shooting. Officials said they do not know what kind of weapon was used and they are not able to determine if it was legally obtained.

What led to this shooting?

UNC police said they are working to confirm the motive behind this shooting.

Are classes canceled?

Classes for UNC-Chapel Hill are canceled for the remainder of the day Monday and avoid Caudill Labs, according to the university. Classes will also be canceled Tuesday, Aug. 29.

We will update this story when we learn more.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.