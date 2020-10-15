Six Flags cutting 10% of its workforce nationwide

Six Flags said the layoffs are necessary to become a more efficient company

ST. LOUIS — Six Flags is cutting 10% of its full-time workforce as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the theme park chain is laying off 240 workers nationwide.

In a statement, Six Flags said the layoffs are necessary to become a more efficient company. The workforce reduction includes salaried and hourly positions, which is part of a “larger transformation initiative to reinvigorate long-term revenue and profit growth in order to create shareholder value.”

The company also said its team members are its "most important asset," but it's critical it takes actions now that will allow the Six Flags organization to become a stronger and more profitable company after the crisis.

Six Flags theme parks across the country were completely closed for weeks and are still operating at a limited capacity.

Six Flags corporate team sent 5 On Your Side the following statement,

“In order for Six Flags to become a more efficient company, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce our full-time workforce by approximately 240 employees, or about 10 percent, in the second half of 2020. This workforce reduction is across salaried and hourly positions, and is part of a larger transformation initiative to reinvigorate long-term revenue and profit growth in order to create shareholder value. This process will help us transform our business model to become a more agile, consumer-centric, and technology-savvy organization. We will emerge as an efficient and effective organization.

Our team members are our most important asset; however, it is critical that we take actions now that will allow the Six Flags organization to become a stronger and more profitable company after the crisis. Since March, when our parks were forced to suspend operations, we have kept the vast majority of our team members on the payroll with benefits to support themselves and their families. Full-time team members leaving the company will receive severance pay in accordance with company policy, COBRA assistance, and outplacement service support. We will provide further details on the workforce reduction and the transformation initiatives during our investor conference call on October 28, 2020. We sincerely thank every Six Flags team member for his or her dedicated service to our mission of creating thrills for guests of all ages.”