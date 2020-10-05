State park officials say the man was surfing off Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay on Saturday.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A surfer killed in a shark attack off a Northern California beach was identified as a 26-year-old man who lived in the area.

State park officials say the man was surfing off Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay on Saturday when he was attacked by a shark of unknown species.

Coroner’s officials identified him as Ben Kelly, a resident of Santa Cruz County. Sheriff’s deputies notified the man’s family.