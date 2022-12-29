Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert assisted in a helicopter crash rescue. Gabbert, who is from Ballwin, Mo., attended the University of Missouri.

TAMPA, Fla. — Four people avoided injury when a helicopter crashed into the water Thursday afternoon near Davis Islands, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert was among those who helped rescue the pilot and three passengers, police said in a statement Friday.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to reports of a chopper submerged in the water near the Peter O. Knight Airport. Upon arrival, police found the helicopter in the water, about 200 yards from shore.

The pilot and their passengers left the airport around 4 p.m. for an hour-long helicopter tour of the Tampa Bay area. But at 5:07 p.m., when the chopper was returning to the airport, the pilot reportedly heard a loud noise before losing power.

The helicopter then crashed into the water.

The three passengers, a 62-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, were rescued and taken to shore by another person in a boat.

The pilot, a 33-year-old man, was also rescued and taken to the shore by the Tampa Police Department's marine unit.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.

Gabbert was involved in rescue efforts, according to authorities. Gabbert is a backup quarterback and has been playing in the NFL for 11 years. He's been playing with the Bucs since March 2019.

Tampa Police Interim Chief Lee Bercaw is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Friday to be joined by Tampa Police Marine Patrol officers, Major David Arthur of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and Gabbert to talk about their roles in the rescue.

Police are working with local and federal agencies on the investigation and eventual recovery of the helicopter.