Man in Texas accidentally shot by his dog

PLANO, Texas — A man in Texas was injured after his dog accidentally shot him.
Here's how it happened: according to the Plano Police Department, the man had his pistol tucked inside his waistband and he went to pick up his dog, the dog's paw got lodged in the trigger and fired the weapon. The bullet went through the man's thigh.
"Accidents Happen!" the Plano Police Department said in a Facebook post.
It also shared the following tips:
- When you are carrying your firearm, make sure you have a holster that is safe and protects the trigger from any inadvertent discharges.
- When you are not carrying your firearms, store them in a gun safe or other locking device to keep them out of the hands of others.
- Always assume the weapon is loaded and treat it as such.
- Keep your finger off the trigger until the weapon is ready to be fired.
- Practice, practice, practice. Know your weapon, how and when to use it, and be a smart and responsible gun owner.
MORE STORIES
RELATED: Lucky dog! Puppy born with green fur