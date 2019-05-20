The headline seems waayyy to good to be true, doesn't it?

Yet, it's totally real - and you could be the perfect person for the job!

Wine company Rosé All Day is looking for someone to become their newest Instagram influencer, and they will pay you handsomely.

Like, try a trip to France and $10,000 - and all you have to do is post one picture per month on the brand's Instagram page!

Rosé All Day is looking for someone who can embody the lifestyle of #RoséAllDay, a top-trending wine hashtag that the brand has turned into their own delicious wine.

If you think you have what it takes, all you have to do is follow @Rose_All_Day on Instagram and post awesome #RoséAllDay content.

The brand is looking for bright and beautiful pictures that really show your love of rosé. Feel free to add in other things in your life that you love to the photos, like your family, friends and pets!

Check out some of their Instagram posts for inspiration:

Be sure to also tag @Rose_All_Day in all your rosé-related posts starting June 8, which is when the contest starts!

June 8 is also National Rosé Day, because, how perfect?

The contest goes until September 2, so start planning your posts now!

Rosé All Day says the more pictures you post, aka your entries, the more likely you are to win!

But they are looking for quality first, so make sure you're posting some gems!

After Labor Day Weekend, judges from the Rosé All Day brand will chose five finalists, who will then have to create one more image before the final winner is crowned.

If you win, all you have to do is post one image a month for the next year on the brand's Instagram page - but they would love to post more content, so feel free to share as much as you can!

Do you think you have what it takes to slay the rosé all day?