SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — No matter how many times we see military reunions, they never get old.

Thursday provided a special reunion in the Hazelwood School District.

U.S. Navy Sailor and McClure High School graduate Darion Moon had been away in training for four months, and will be leaving soon for deployment.

Before he leaves for overseas, he made sure to give his brother and cousin a moment they'd never forget.

Moon first surprised his little brother Jaylen at Southeast Middle School, entering during an assembly and bringing the entire crowd to its feet.

Sailor Moon also made his way to Hazelwood Central High School where he surprised his cousin, Ravyn, while she was in class.

"We all see homecoming videos of our sailors and soldiers, but to experience it for yourself is more than what words can describe," Darion and Jalyen's mother Kristina told 5 On Your Side.

Video in the attached YouTube video is courtesy of the Hazelwood School District and Kristina Moon Stubblefield