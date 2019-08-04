ST. LOUIS — Another weekend of gun violence in St. Louis and 3rd Ward Alderman Brandon Bosley had seen enough to make a controversial suggestion: bring the National Guard to a dangerous part of north St. Louis, the College Hill neighborhood. Calling the National Guard to bring peace is never a popular or easy decision.

A man who was twice shot in the face Saturday died Monday, after an argument about the shooter not moving his car. A community activist and a business owner said they want something done, but don't believe the answer is the National Guard.

"How can we all work together to figure out, to resolve these dangerous situations without bringing in the military?" That rhetorical question came from community activist Justin Idleburg, but it could have come from the governor, the mayor, or any stakeholder tired of bullets flying in dangerous neighborhoods.

To illustrate his point, Idleburg showed some recent cellphone photos from Russell Park: bullet casings on a children's playground.

"I photographed some bullet casings that was on the ground," said Idleburg. "You know that, that's very disheartening for me because I grew up when we lived, when I was a little kid, we created Kodak moments, you know, and I don't see bullet casings helping kids create Kodak moments."

Idleburg is skeptical about National Guardsmen that he believes are not trained for conflict resolution.

"It also creates a new level of trauma, you know, that lets me know, have we really learned from what happened in Ferguson from the trauma that was inflicted on those protesters and residents with militarized weaponry and vehicles? You know there has to be another type of way," said Idleburg.

Monday, Steele Shippy, a spokesman for Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued a statement responding to the National Guard request.

"“It’s certainly sad anytime someone is tragically affected by crime. While we understand the challenges, we are committed to working with local officials and jurisdictions all across Missouri on practical solutions to reduce crime.”

A North City business owner didn't want anyone to see her face or know the name of her business, but she wanted her voice heard.

"First of all, we have to find a way to get the guns off the street. How are these youngsters keep ending up with these guns?" said the business owner. "National Guard is not the answer. We need to come up with another solution."

No one seems to know what that solution looks like.