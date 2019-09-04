MADISON COUNTY, Mo. — There is a new movement to keep a popular swimming spot open. A petition has been circulating around social media fighting to save The Offsets near Fredericktown.

Over the years, 5 On Your Side has told you about drownings at the park in Madison County. Several families have called for the site to permanently close. For other people, they have nothing but fond memories of the park.

"I have a blast every time I go," Michelle Terry said.

As Terry talked to her family in her living room in Kirkwood, they're already planning their next trip to The Offsets.

"I can not wait. I can not wait. We already have it planned," she said.

Terry started going to the water-filled quarry 30 years ago. She's been back nearly every year since.

"I love heights. I love cliff jumping and it's the safest place I know of to do it," Terry said.

However for some, that place is a painful reminder of the danger, they say, has existed for long enough.

"I want to see the property taken away from the owners," Denise Mattingly said.

Back in September 2007, Mattingly lost her son at The Offsets. Michael Mattingly Jr. was 20-years-old when he went to the park to enjoy a day with friends, but he never made it back home.

"He fell 35 feet, cracked his head open and slid in and drowned."

The following day, 19-year-old Cole Duffell also drowned after jumping into the water at The Offsets.

"I've been fighting this for 11 years and my goal is to get it closed down," Mattingly told 5 On Your Side.

However, Terry is fighting to keep it open. It's why she's signed a new petition to save the park. Since Sunday, it has already garnered more than 700 signatures out of its goal of 1000.

"I understand losing a loved one is never easy but there is a reason why you sign a waiver when you got into the park," Terry said.

Mattingly and other families have been involved in lawsuits against The Offsets. She also signed a separate petition, which called for the park to make safety changes or be shut down for good.

"Have lifeguards. Have life-saving equipment," she said.

Two different stories. Two different futures.

"I see him every day. I miss him every day. I wonder what he would've been like," Mattingly said.

After nine deaths, the state sued The Offsets. In his lawsuit, former Attorney General Josh Hawley called the site a public nuisance that has no life-saving equipment or lifeguards. The suit is ongoing.