SAN ANTONIO — Stephanie Jolin says that she sent her son, Elijah, to Connally Middle School back in June with leftover store-bought brownies from Pizza Hut in a plastic bag.

“We bought them the night before, after a baseball game,” she said.

But after Elijah shared them with friends at school, administrators believed that the brownies contained an unknown substance.

“I was shocked,” Jolin said. “I know my child, he’s not perfect. But this is not something he would have done.”

According to a spokesperson for Northside ISD, when a campus officer tested the brownies that day, they came back positive for marijuana.

Jolin said that the news concerned her because her two other children also had eaten the brownies the night before.

Samples of the brownie were then sent to a lab for further testing. After three months, the results of the second test finally came back negative. But Jolin said that the incident is still on Elijah’s school record and left an emotional toll on the then-eighth grader.

“It’s still on his record even though the results came back negative,” she said. “The first thing they should have done was remove it when they got those results.”

According to Jolin, Elijah was suspended for three days and missed his last day of middle school.

In a written statement, a spokesperson for the district said:

“Campus administrators used information they had at the time to render a disciplinary decision.”

Northside says they will be working with Jolin to address the issue. However, Jolin says that she hasn’t heard from the district and her calls have gone unanswered. She says that while the damage is done, she wants the school district to make it right.

“I want it changed, I want it fixed, and I would like an apology for him," she said. "Nobody apologized."

