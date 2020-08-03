Officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 within the state of Tennessee on Sunday.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper confirmed in a news conference that a Nashville woman is the first case within Davidson County.

Mayor Cooper said the woman is demonstrating mild symptoms and is currently self-quarantined at home.

Officials don't believe this new case is travel-related.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris confirmed a case of COVID-19 in the Memphis area in a news conference.=

A health official said the Shelby County case involves a person who recently traveled out-of-state.

On March 5, the first case in the state was confirmed in Williamson County.