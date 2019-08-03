ST. LOUIS — Before Garth Brooks plays in front of the largest paying crowd in the history of the Dome at America's Center on Saturday, he took some time to chat with the media.

He talked about his deep Missouri connections, why St. Louis to start his tour and what fans can expect come Saturday night.

Garth also stopped to chat one-on-one about a connection to the Cardinals he had growing up, who he dream duet partner would be and what Garth Brooks song he would want to hear if he was in the audience.