O'FALLON, Mo. — The River City Rascals suffered their worst loss of the season on Saturday night, losing the second game of their series against the Evansville Otters 15-1 at CarShield Field. David Cronin, Dakota Phillips and Hunter Cullen each had three hits for the Otters, with both Phillips and Cullen going yard in the victory. Cullen drove in four total runs in the game. Both Phillips and Carlos Castro drove in three.

The Rascals scored first, on an RBI single from Braxton Martinez in the first inning, but it was all Otters from that point on. After Phillips homered to lead-off the second, they scored four in the third and seven in the seventh. Cullen's two-run blast made it 14-1 in the eighth, and they added another run in the top of the ninth to bring the game to its final score.

Otters starter Tyler Beardsley (1-1) went six innings, allowing one run, two walks, and striking out five in the win. Rascals starter Joe Mortillaro (1-1) took the loss, allowing five runs in 2 2/3 innings of work.

The Rascals (9-6) will play the Otters (8-6) in the rubber match of the series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT. Travis McQueen will take the mound for the Rascals, and will be opposed by Jake Welch of the Otters.

