Get ready to smile! 14-year-old Arvell is a great big brother. He is very tech savvy. 10-year-old Rhianna is a people person. She loves taking care of others, especially her little sister. Three-year-old Destiny is full of energy and has an infectious smile. These three beautiful children have lived in foster care for more than three years. And sadly, they don't live together. But you could change that! And this terrific trio has a little wish. They would like to spend the day together at Six Flags. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3. A very special thank you to the folks at Amp Up Action Park. They made the kids feel so at home and these three had a blast! If you would like more information about parties and activities, please visit https://ampupactionpark.com/.

