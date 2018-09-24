Thirteen-year-old Dalton LOVES video games and he's really good! GameTime Mobile Entertainment pulled out all the stops for this awesome teen. He had a blast playing and winning the racing games. This resilient teen has lived without a forever family since he was just seven years old. He's ready to take the next step and have a place to call home. His smile will melt your heart. Dalton also has a little wish. He would like to spend the day at Six Flags. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of Dalton's life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3. A big thank you to GameTime! Visit gametimetruck.com for all the details!

© 2018 KSDK