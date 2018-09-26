ST. LOUIS – 5 On Your Side took home eleven Emmy Awards at this year’s Mid-America Regional Emmy Ceremony held Saturday in Kansas City.

5 On Your Side led news stations in the St. Louis market with more than three dozen nominations.

Categories and winners from 5 On Your Side

Newscast – Evening Markets 1-49: Sheila Condon Rice

Newscast – Weekend: Andrea Firestone & Nathan Higgins

General Assignment – No Time Limit: Casey Nolen

Arts & Entertainment – News Story: Heidi Glaus & Randy Schwentker

Education/Schools – News Single Story: Mike Bush & Tom Stasiak

Health/Science – News Single Story: PJ Randhawa

Sports – News Feature: Mike Bush & Scott Suppelsa

News – Campaign/Image: Doug Howell

On Camera Talent/Anchor – News: Mike Bush

News Excellence: 5 On Your Side

Overall Excellence: 5 On Your Side

“Taking home the two top prizes is an enormous honor,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “All of us, regardless of our job title or role, remain committed to standing up for St. Louis by consistently providing the most truthful and meaningful information needed to unite the region and improve its quality of life.”

“Our journalists take great care with every detail to provide in-depth, compelling coverage of the issues that matter most to this community,” said News Director Tiffani Lupenski. “It’s rewarding to see that passion for quality storytelling recognized by our peers in the industry.”

5 On Your Side’s Mike Bush, Tom Stasiak, and Bill Bennett also won an Emmy for Sports – One Time Special for their work on the Musial Awards.

