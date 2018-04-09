ST. LOUIS – Meteorologist and Today in St. Louis traffic anchor Anthony Slaughter has signed a new two-year contract with 5 On Your Side.

“I’m happy to remain at 5 On Your Side because of the amazing people I work with every time I walk through these doors,” said Anthony. “The entire station just seems to be headed in a new direction and I’m happy to be part of the changes happening here.”

“Anthony has a passion for weather that’s simply contagious, and he demonstrates every day in his dual role doing traffic and weather for Today in St. Louis and 5 On Your Side,” said News Director Tiffani Lupenski. “I’m excited to be able to continue to share his scientific knowledge with our viewers in the bi-state who’ve come to depend on Anthony to help make their mornings better.”

This is the second time Anthony has worked at 5 On Your Side. He started his career in mid-Missouri at KOMU, and after a few years came to 5 On Your Side as the weekend meteorologist. After three years he moved to California and was the weekend meteorologist at NBC Bay Area where he stayed for five years.

In 2014, he became the father to twin boys, and in early 2017 he decided the time was right to come home.

“People ask me all the time why I came back to St. Louis from California, and I simply reply because of family. This is home. Being a dad now, family means so much more to me than it did before, and I’m happy knowing my children will enjoy all the benefits of having and knowing a loving family. It’s great to be home,” said Anthony.

“Anthony is more than a meteorologist or traffic reporter; he is a member of the tightly-knit TISL family,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “We’re delighted that Anthony remains rooted in our community and is committed to bringing better mornings to St. Louisans for years to come.”

Anthony says he’s been fascinated by the weather since he was a child, which made it easy for him to choose a career. He says it’s the weather changes that keep the “every day” exciting for him. He has a degree in environmental science from the University of Missouri – Columbia and likes to spend his free time outdoors with his kids.

For more information contact: Alicia Elsner 314-444-5256.

