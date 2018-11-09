ST. LOUIS – 5 On Your Side, the Nine Network of Public Media, and St. Louis Public Radio are partnering to host an hour-long U.S. Senate debate with Republican Josh Hawley and Democrat Claire McCaskill.

The debate will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 with a live audience of 130 Missourians at the Nine Network’s studio in St. Louis. Missouri residents who wish to be considered to be part of the audience should apply here.

The debate will be moderated by the PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff. The panelists will be 5 On Your Side’s Mike Bush and St. Louis Public Radio’s Jo Mannies. The questions asked by the panelists will be developed by a team of journalists from the three participating media organizations.

Nine Network’s Ruth Ezell will field questions from the audience and curate questions from social media, which will allow residents across the state to participate.

For people interested in viewing the debate who are not chosen to be members of the audience, a public watch party will be held in the Public Media Commons, between the Nine Network and St. Louis Public Radio on Olive Street. 5 On Your Side’s Casey Nolen and St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum will get real-time audience perspective and host a post-debate analysis show.

The debate will be broadcast through NBC, NPR, and PBS affiliates throughout Missouri to help voters make informed decisions for the mid-term election.

