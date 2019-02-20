ST. LOUIS — Many parents say they have a strategy for dealing with snow days. Some parents say their own parents will step in to watch the kids.

Other parents say they take the day off of work or try to search for babysitters.

Parents are encouraged to try and have a plan in place for an unexpected snow day.

We reached out to several districts in the area. Rockwood, Parkway, Mehlville and Ritenour have all taken three snow days so far this school year.

Most of the districts say they have six days built in for weather.