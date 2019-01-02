MADISON, Ill. — A middle school basketball trip turned into a nightmare for a Metro East family, when they say their son's teammates held him against his will, “pantsed” him and sent the video of his genitals around school.

"It replays in my mind,” mom Tyshae Graves said.

She says her family is struggling to cope after the video was sent to everyone in her son’s 12-year-old universe.

"The entire school,” she said.

Her son is part of Madison Middle School’s basketball team and went on a team trip to Bradley, Illinois — outside of Chicago — before Christmas.

These parents say in a hotel room of unchaperoned kids, some of their son's teammates took bullying to a new level and captured it on a phone. The boy’s face isn’t shown in the three-second video, but his naked body is.

“You can see his genitals, and you can see a kid snatch his legs back because he's trying to restrain,” dad Kiowan Graves said.

The Graves family said their son was so embarrassed, he didn't even tell them it happened. They found out from the school principal when the video started making its way around school.

"My son is in therapy right now, he has nightmares,” Kiowan said.

They say it's so bad he moved in with his grandma to get out of the school district.

"I feel like if you were doing your job this would have never happened to my son. If you were in the room supervising these kids, this would have never happened,” Tyshae said.

They've filed a police report with Madison Police, who say they're working with Bradley Police on an investigation.



And as these parents try to help their son, they have a warning for other families.

“Back in the day, when we were kids, whatever, bullying stopped at the school. Now, with social media, it continues, so when you go home, it's still bullying,” Kiowan said.

5 On Your Side spoke to interim superintendent Cullen Cullen on the phone Thursday. He told us he cannot talk about student matters but said “we take all student discipline seriously and have policies and rules in place to deal with those and deal with them consistently.”

