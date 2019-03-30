ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County man is facing charges for allegedly trying to arrange a meeting with a 14-year-old girl to have sex.

The St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney's office charged Bobbie O. Steele Jr., 55, of Park Hills, with one count of felony enticement or attempted enticement of a child and one count of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic materials to a minor.

According to a probable cause statement, Steel spoke with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl during the course of a six-month investigation by the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force and Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Steel and the officer met when the officer responded to an online personal ad from Steel in September. Police say Steel sent the officer several pornographic photos during the investigation.

The investigation ended when Steel arranged to meet with the officer on Wednesday afternoon in O'Fallon. He was arrested by the St. Charles County Police Department when he arrived.

Police searched Steel's vehicle and found a sexual aid, a loaded handgun and a candy bar that Steel had earlier stated he bought for the girl.

Police said that during questioning, Steel admitted to having sexual conversations with who he thought was an underage girl but denied wanting to have sex with her.