ST. LOUIS — The Purina Pet Parade will pack Soulard on Sunday.

Registration for the parade begins at 10 a.m. at 12th and Allen.

If you're coming exclusively for the Pet Parade, organizers suggest you park on the West side of town, near McGurk's Irish Pub.

Alternatively, you can park close to the Soulard Market.

Organizers said it's also a good idea to look into ride-sharing services, like Uber and Lyft.

On Sunday, the main streets in Soulard will be closed from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be no parking on 9th Street and several surrounding streets from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.