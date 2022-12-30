x
Pennsylvania man arrested in connection with murder of 4 University of Idaho students

Officials in Moscow, Idaho, say a 28-year-old man was arrested today in the Pocono Mountains.
Credit: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
FILE - Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Idaho Police investigating the stabbing deaths of the students say they're working with law enforcement in Eugene, Ore., to determine if a white sedan found on the side of the road there is related to the Idaho case.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A 28-year-old man was arrested today in the Pocono Mountains in connection with the murders of four students at the University of Idaho.

According to Monroe County officials, Bryan Kohberger, of Albrightsville, was arrested this morning.

According to ABC News, officials in Idaho knew who they were looking for and had tracked the man down to Pennsylvania.

Local police and the FBI made the arrest this morning, and the suspect appeared before a judge at 8:30 a.m. 

Four college students were murdered on Nov. 13 at an off-campus home.

Moscow Police say a press conference will be held with more details on the case at 4 p.m. EST.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

