JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A person has been arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old Jefferson City boy.

Jefferson City police announced they arrested 26-year-old Quatavia L. Givens Wednesday morning.

The body of 4-year-old Darnell Gray was found Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson City.

Givens is being held at the Cole County Jail and facing charges of first-degree child abuse resulting in death. Givens was previously identified as the caregiver that originally reported the child missing.

