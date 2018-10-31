JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A person has been arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old Jefferson City boy.

Jefferson City police announced they arrested 26-year-old Quatavia L. Givens Wednesday morning.

The body of 4-year-old Darnell Gray was found Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson City.

READ MORE: Body of missing Jefferson City boy found

Givens is being held at the Cole County Jail and facing charges of first-degree child abuse resulting in death. Givens was previously identified as the caregiver that originally reported the child missing.

