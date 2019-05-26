ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a person was shot in the Tesson Ferry Township west of Mehlville on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson with St. Louis County Police said the shooting happened at the 5200 block of Tuscan Chase Court at around 5 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: 25-year-old man killed in shooting, crash in St. Louis

RELATED: 3 people shot at Midtown Sports Bar in St. Louis on Friday night

RELATED: 2 dead, 10 injured in shootings across City of St. Louis since Friday night