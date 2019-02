ST. LOUIS — Peter Frampton is bringing his legendary guitar riffs back to St. Louis in 2019 for one last show.

Frampton will "come alive" at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre on August 4 as part of his "Farewell" tour.

The artist will be joined by Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at noon through LiveNation.com.