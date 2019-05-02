O'FALLON, Mo. — Officer Blake Snyder's death moved so many us, including the photographer asked to document his funeral.



Most of Danielle Sinnokrak's clients are brides and families, but two years ago, St. Louis County police gave her one of her toughest assignments yet.



"You go and you think, I have to document this perfectly, flawlessly, so that the family can look back on that day and all the beauty that did come from it,” she said.



They wanted her to photograph Officer Snyder's funeral.



“It was so emotional, it was so powerful,” she said.



She was the only photographer allowed to get close to the pallbearers carrying Officer Snyder's casket, and she was part of the procession.



"They were there from all over the country,” she said. "It was just crazy to see the outpouring of love and support from people that didn't even know him."



Danielle did know Officer Snyder. Her husband's a police officer, too.



"It was very hard, you put yourself in those shoes and you think that could have been my husband,” she said. "I want to give you one last kiss before you walk out the door, and I want to give you one last hug before you walk out the door because it could happen to any of us."



She said that's what she read on the faces of Snyder's fellow officers as dispatch called for him one last time.

"I was recording so I was trying to keep my emotions in, but I was bawling,” she said.



She still gets emotional thinking about Officer Snyder's family, hoping her work did him justice.



"Those are pretty big shoes to fill,” she said.