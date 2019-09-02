WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they found a pipe bomb north of Simpson Road on Highway 21 in Washington County.

They closed Highway 21 north until the St. Louis Regional Bomb Squad arrived to transport the bomb to another location for detonation.

The Sheriff's Office said the bomb is believed to be a live device and that it looks to have been put there recently.

Police say this they found a bomb almost identical to this a few months ago in Washington County.

Related: Live pipe bomb safely removed from Washington County during arson investigation

The Sheriff's Office believes the two incidents could be connected.