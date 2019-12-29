LANHAM, Md. — One person is dead after a plane crashed into a home in Prince George's County Sunday afternoon. Officials on scene said the pilot of the plane died on the scene of the crash.

The plane crashed into a home in the 6600 block of Auburn Avenue in Lanham.

Initial reports of a small engine plane crashing into the back of a home came in around 3 p.m. There was no one in the house at the time of the crash, but the crash caused a car to be pushed into another house across the street. WUSA9 has learned the owners of the home were not living in the house at the time of the crash.

There are no additional reports of injuries at this time.

Officials said the plane is reported to have taken off from College Park Airport.

Fire officials said they knocked down a fire in a two story split level home as a result of the crash. They also said HAZMAT officials are standing by for fuel runoff.

Visibility at the time of the crash was poor due to weather conditions in the area.

RELATED: Boeing to halt 737 Max production in January, but denies layoffs

RELATED: Police charge pepper-spraying suspects in connection with 3 robberies in Maryland

This is a developing story. Check back for Updates.