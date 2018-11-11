CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The girl at the center of an AMBER Alert Sunday morning has been found safe and is being reunited with her family.

The alleged abductor is Maurice Knox, 57, was arrested by CMPD and US Marshal's after a traffic accident at the intersection of Remount Road and Toomey Avenue.

The accident sent four people to the hospital including one patient with life-threatening injuries according to Medic.

Medic was able to confirm to NBC Charlotte that the child is alright.

The Amber Alert was issued after authorities say Knox abducted the girl from an apartment in Gastonia.

