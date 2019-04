RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking at the St. Louis Galleria mall Saturday afternoon.

The Richmond Heights Police Department responded to a call for an attempted carjacking in the mall parking lot at around 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

