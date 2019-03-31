The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a homicide in North St. Louis County.

The department's North County Precinct responded to a report of a dead body at the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive at 4 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the body of an adult male behind a residence.

The death was originally considered suspicious, but after further investigation is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Crimes Against Person Unit is assisting in the investigation. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous or possibly receive a reward for information, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).