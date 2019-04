HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Hazelwood Police Department is looking for two men in connection to a series of burglaries.

Police said a silver, older model Chevrolet Malibu missing a front driver-side hubcap was seen coming from behind houses that were burglarized in the Hazelwood area. Witnesses told police there were two men in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-838-5000, ext.1.